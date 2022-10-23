dayton-daily-news logo
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has arrived in Israel for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry says

JERUSALEM (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Rama's three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.

After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.

Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.

The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, the country's main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.

The ministry said Rama would also meet with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the country’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

