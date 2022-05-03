In Mexico, an entire town has its cross to bear

Each year, people across the country carry or adorn crosses along roadsides and on hilltops with fabrics and flowers representing offerings.

But for the devotees in Santa Cruz Xochitepec, theirs is not just another cross. According to one local legend, a convict fleeing pursuers in 1890 found a cross on the hill and believed it spared him from getting caught.

But accounts of a cross being placed here — on a spot where pre-Hispanic deities were once apparently worshipped — date back to the time of the Spanish conquerors.

Many townspeople have carried the 1,100-pound (500-kilogram) cross at one time or another. As the carriers made brief pauses, they sang traditional “ranchera” songs, and a group of mariachis accompanied them down the hill, followed by many of the townsfolk.

While only some bear the weight of the cross, the feat is regarded as a group effort of the entire town.

“I have been carrying the cross for 30 years and I am very proud of carrying the Holy Cross with the whole town.” said René Rosas, a local carrier. “We are tired but this is all about the faith we have in the cross.”

