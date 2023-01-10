In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger Owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other government and company officials in announcing plans for an office to be built in Franklin, a suburb south of the Nashville metro area.

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot (9,300-square-meter) office building is expected to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026. The eastern territory office will support business functions ranging from operations management to information technology.