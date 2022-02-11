In NBA All-Star draft, Durant selects ... anyone but Harden

Durant kept passing on Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft until LeBron James had to take him Thursday with the last pick, bringing some petty comedy to the process.

James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant took Joel Embiid, whose Philadelphia 76ers agreed to the trade with Brooklyn that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.