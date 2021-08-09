In net: Rangers sign Shesterkin, Flyers, Caps resign goalies

The 22-year-old Hart is coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record and a 3.67 goals-against average in 27 appearances, including 25 starts. He allowed four or more goals 13 times, and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

His struggles last season were part of a second-half collapse in which the Flyers won 13 of their final 36 games and missed the playoffs by finishing sixth in the East Division standings.

Hart will have competition for the starting job this season after the Flyers signed former San Jose Sharks starter Martin Jones in free agency last month.

The 24-year-old Samsanov went 13-4-1 with two shutouts, and lost all three playoff starts in playing behind starter Vitek Vanecek last season. Samsanov was pegged to take over the starting duties this year before the Capitals re-acquired Vanecek in a trade with the expansion Seattle Kraken last month.

In Anaheim, the Ducks re-signed restricted free agent forwards Max Comtois and Max Jones.

Comtois signed a two-year contract after leading the Ducks with 16 goals and 33 points in 55 games. At 22, Comtois was the second-youngest NHL player to lead his team in points last season, behind Ottawa’s 21-year-old forward Brady Tkachuk.

Jones, who signed a three-year contract, has 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 135 career games with Anaheim.

