In Norway, Indigenous Sami protest outside prime minister's office against wind farm

At the center of the dispute are 151 turbines at Europe’s largest onshore wind farm in the Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of Oslo. Norway’s Supreme Court ruled in October 2021 that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries.

The windmills are still operating. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn't come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people.

The activists, many dressed in traditional Sami garments, had started the day by standing along the road leading up to the Norwegian royal palace as dark cars though to be carrying members of the government drove past to the royal palace.

The government officials were attending a regular briefing of the Norwegian monarch, which is a formality. After the Council of State meeting, Gahr Støre met with some of the activists and told them “I want to tell you that the matter is not at rest.”

As they marched through downtown Oslo to the building housing the prime minister’s office, some demonstrators waved the Sami flag, while others held banners — one of them reading “Respect existence or expect resistance.”