In Oman, fungal infection detected in some COVID-19 patients

The fungal condition first prompted global concern as India battled its devastating second wave of the coronavirus. Other countries, including Egypt, have reported scattered cases in recent months as infections spiked. Black fungus existed in India before the virus wave, but the condition stoked fears as it took hold in thousands of people either infected with COVID-19 or recently recovered from the disease.

Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mold, which is commonly found in soil, air and even in the nose and mucus of humans. It spreads through the respiratory tract and erodes facial structures. Sometimes, doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

The fungal infection preys on patients with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, particularly diabetes. Public health experts also have attributed its spread to the increased use of certain over-the-counter coronavirus medication, like steroids, that impact the response of the immune system. Uncontrolled blood sugar can put immunocompromised people at a higher risk of contracting the disease.