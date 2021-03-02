In Peru, sterilization case against Fujimori goes to court

Some other former members of Fujimori’s government are also accused in the sterilization case.

As president, Fujimori announced at a congress in China in 1995 that his government would undertake a program to help poor Peruvian women decide the number of children they wanted to have. Later, there were growing complaints from women in poor communities in the Andes who said they had been sterilized without their knowledge.

Officials of Fujimori’s government claimed any excesses were the fault of overzealous local medical authorities. But the program was so controversial that the U.S. Congress cut aid payments to Peru that had been used to fund the program.

Fujimori had boasted that the sterilization program dropped Peru’s birth rate from 3.7 children per woman in 1990 to 2.7 children a decade later.