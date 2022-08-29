In plot twist, Iraqi Shiite cleric announces retirement

It is unclear how Muqtada al-Sadr’s latest announcement will affect an already unprecedented and destabilizing political crisis that has plagued Iraq since federal elections last year. His supporters are holding an ongoing sit-in outside the parliament building for over four weeks.

Shortly after al-Sadr’s announcement, hundreds more of his followers rushed to the government palace, which contains the main offices of caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to protest there.