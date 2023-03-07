In reversal, Biden weighs detaining migrant families

No decision is final, according to the four officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions. The New York Times first reported that officials were considering detaining families again.

Administration officials are ending the national emergency on May 11 that was brought on by the pandemic. Because the border restrictions are tied to the national emergency, those also end on May 11. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing a Republican-led effort to leave them in place, but it has removed oral arguments on the case from its calendar.

Homeland Security officials are struggling to come up with ways to stop migrants from coming to the U.S.-Mexico border. The vast majority of migrants who come seeking asylum are not eligible for asylum.

The two Texas detention centers are in Karnes City and in Dilley. Families would likely be held again in Dilley, which was used to detain families during the Obama and Trump administrations.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego.