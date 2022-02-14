In Russia's Ukraine plans, how much does the mud matter?

Some Ukrainian analysts have acknowledged that the country's air defenses are insufficient in case of a massive Russian assault. Kyiv has prodded its Western allies to provide the country with modern air defense systems in addition to ground combat weapons provided by the U.S., Britain and others.

Sunhorovskyi said “the only deterrent is the West’s position and the readiness of millions of Ukrainians to fight to the end."

The Kremlin, which has denied having any Ukraine invasion plans, has scoffed at an argument that it wants to see the ground frozen to launch an attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials agree that frozen ground or mud isn’t an issue.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed at the argument to taunt British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss following their icy talks in Moscow on Thursday.

“They say that Russia is waiting for the ground to freeze like a stone so that tanks could easily roll into Ukrainian territory,” Lavrov told reporters. “The ground was like that with our British colleagues, with numerous facts we cited bouncing off them.”

Konstantin Sivkov, a Russian military analyst, said even if there were a ground incursion, Russian battle tanks are significantly lighter than Western armored vehicles and don’t get bogged down.

“Our tanks are much better suited for advancing on muddy terrain, there is nothing to worry about,” Sivkov said in remarks carried by the FAN news outlet. “A thaw can only stop Western tanks.”

Yuras Karmanau reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Follow all AP stories on tensions over Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

FILE - A Russian Army soldier stands in a tank rolling along a street to attend a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Russian expression "tanks don't fear mud" is so common that it's the title of a short-lived television series and can be found stenciled on car windows. And it's yet another reason why any decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

FILE - Russian tanks T-72B3 take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Jan. 12, 2022. The Russian expression "tanks don't fear mud" is so common that it's the title of a short-lived television series and can be found stenciled on car windows. And it's yet another reason why any decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov watch a military exercises on training ground "Telemba", about 80 kilometers (50 miles ) north of the city of Chita during the military exercises Vostok 2018 in Eastern Siberia, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The Kremlin, which has denied having any invasion plans, has scoffed at an argument that it wants to see the ground frozen to launch an attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials agree that the mud isn't an issue. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - This photo made from the footage taken from the Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, The Russian air force's Su-30s fighter jets fly during maneuvers in southern Russia. Russia's military has, in addition to tanks and other armored vehicles that are perfectly equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles that are the hallmarks of any modern military. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - Russian Buk-M2 air defense missile systems drive down Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Russian expression "tanks don't fear mud" is so common that it's the title of a short-lived television series and can be found stenciled on car windows. And it's yet another reason why any decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

FILE - In this photo taken from a footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sept. 26, 2020, Russian rockets launch from missile systems during the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises at the Kapustin Yar training ground, Russia. Russia's military has, in addition to tanks and other armored vehicles that are perfectly equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles that are the hallmarks of any modern military. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo taken from video distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Intercontinental ballistic missiles are launched by the Vladimir Monomakh nuclear submarine of the Russian navy from the Sera of Okhotsk, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The Russian expression "tanks don't fear mud" is so common that it's the title of a short-lived television series and can be found stenciled on car windows. And it's yet another reason why any decision to invade Ukraine is likely to depend very little upon fears that a thaw will hinder tanks from crossing boggy ground. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic.Russia's military has, in addition to tanks and other armored vehicles that are perfectly equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles that are the hallmarks of any modern military. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, a view of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in position during a military exercise, in Siberia, Russia. Russia's military has, in addition to tanks and other armored vehicles that are perfectly equipped for mud, a range of fighter jets and missiles that are the hallmarks of any modern military. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, a tank takes part in a military exercise, in Russia. The Kremlin, which has denied having any invasion plans, has scoffed at an argument that it wants to see the ground frozen to launch an attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials agree that the mud isn't an issue. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)