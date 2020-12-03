In seismic shift, Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 films

Warner Bros.' 2021 slate includes many of the expected top movies of the year, including “Dune,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Tom & Jerry,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Make Me Do It,” “King Richard” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

HBO Max is only available in the United States. Internationally, the studio’s 17 films planned for 2021 release will rollout in theaters.

The move by Warner Bros. only makes the pain being felt by exhibitors all the more acute. Having been shuttered for much of the year, cinemas reopened nationwide in late summer except in some key locations, including Los Angeles and New York. But with most major releases postponed and surging virus cases, about 60% of theaters have since closed again. Regal Cinemas, the country's second largest chain, has shut all its doors. The National Association of Theater Owners didn't immediately comment Thursday.

Under chief executive Jason Kilar, the former Hulu chief, the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia recently reorganized to further prioritize its streaming service. He has moved aggressively to boost HBO Max, even if it comes at the expense of the theatrical marketplace.

“Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone,” said Kilar in a statement. “We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.”

This image released by Warner Bros. Picures shows a scene from the upcoming film "In the Heights."

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a scene from "Wonder Woman 1984."

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from the upcoming animated film "Tom & Jerry," expected in 2021.