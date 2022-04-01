In Serbia, pro-Russia is seen as the winning election stance

“The war has diverted public attention from what is happening in Serbia and of course, with media support, enabled Vucic to blame the crisis for everything that is wrong in Serbia,” Dragan Djilas, a leader of the biggest opposition coalition United Serbia, said in an interview.

“Articles are published here every day about how a kilogram of bread costs 9 euros in Italy and Germany, how they have no fuel, how they will have food stamps and how great we are,” Djilas said. “People are scared, and it always suits the authorities because people say, ‘Let’s not change anything now.’"

Serbia, a traditional Russian ally, has rejected calls from the European Union and the United States to join in sanctions against Moscow, citing national interests. The country's representative to the United Nations did vote in favor of a resolution condemning Moscow’s attack on Ukraine as a violation of international law.

Despite the Serbian government saying it is seeking EU membership, Vucic and his allies have refrained from condemning Russia over the invasion, a possible sign they want to avoid alienating pro-Russia voters ahead of Sunday’s election.

Much of the pro-Russia sentiments among Serbs comes from their hatred of NATO; the Western military alliance bombed the country in 1999 to stop a bloody Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanians seeking independence for Kosovo, a Serbian province at the time.

Former Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that imposing sanctions on Russia would be tantamount to “political suicide” because Moscow has blocked U.N. membership for Kosovo which declared independence in 2008.

“If we are ready to give up Kosovo, then we can impose sanctions on Russia,” Dacic said. “But if we are not ready, then we cannot.”

Thousands of people in Serbia have turned out for pro-Putin rallies during the five-week invasion, waving Russian flags and displaying the letter Z - a symbol seen on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine. The support for Moscow makes Serbia somewhat of an outlier in Europe.

Opposition officials said that despite Vucic’s almost full control of the media and the pro-Russian narrative that has been created leading up to the elections, they expect a good result on Sunday.

“As far as we are concerned, the situation in Ukraine was very clear. It is about Russian aggression, and we immediately condemned it,” Dobrica Veselinovic, who is running for mayor of Belgrade as the candidate of the environmentalist We Must coalition.

Election polls predict Vucic will win the presidential election outright on Sunday. If he does not receive more that 50% of the vote, he would face an unpredictable runoff in two weeks, likely against opposition candidate Zdravko Ponos, a Western-educated former army general.

The election for National Assembly lawmakers was not scheduled until 2024, but Vucic called an early vote after criticism from the EU that Serbia's 2020 election had not been free and fair. The opposition boycotted that election.

“I don't see any difference between these elections and those two years ago," political analyst Slobodan Stupar said. “A parliament will be formed in which Vucic will have fewer lawmakers than now. He will be able to tell Europe, ‘Yes, we are a democratic country. See how many enemies I have in parliament.'"

___

Associated Press Writer Jovana Gec contributed.

Caption Pre-election billboards showing Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party of Serbia, down, and the nationalist Sovereignists coalition leaders are seen in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, March 28, 2022. Former Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that imposing sanctions against Russia would be tantamount to a "political suicide" because Moscow has been blocking UN membership for Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo which declared independence in 2008. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A man rides a bicycle by the pre-election billboards showing Vojislav Seselj, convicted war criminal and Serbian Radical Party leader, left, and Current Serbian President and the Serbian Progressive Party leader Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has fostered close ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power in the Balkan country at an election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Pigeons stand on the pre-election billboard showing Current Serbian President and the Serbian Progressive Party leader Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has fostered close ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power in the Balkan country at an election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Car driving by pre-election billboard showing Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Former Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that imposing sanctions against Russia would be tantamount to a "political suicide" because Moscow has been blocking UN membership for Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo which declared independence in 2008. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A woman walks by the pre-election billboard showing Current Serbian President and the Serbian Progressive Party leader Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, March 28, 2022. Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has fostered close ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power in the Balkan country at an election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Dragan Djilas leader of the biggest opposition coalition United Serbia reacts during an interview with the Associated Press, in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Opposition officials say the Russian aggression against Ukraine has only strengthened Vucic's dominance over the Serbian political scene and the mainstream media. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption Dobrica Veselinovic, the candidate of the pro-green "We Must" coalition for the mayor of Belgrade checks his phone before an interview with the Associated Press, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called early vote after criticism from the EU that the elections two years ago, which were boycotted by the opposition, had not been free and fair. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A street vendor holds badges depicting the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Current Serbian President and the Serbian Progressive Party leader Aleksandar Vucic before a pre-election rally, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has fostered close ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power in the Balkan country at an election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A man waits at a bus station by a wall that shows the colors of the Serbian flag and graffiti against EU and NATO in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Serbia, a traditional Russian ally, has rejected calls from the European Union and the U.S. to join sanctions against Moscow, citing its national interests, although it did vote in favor of a United Nations resolution condemning Moscow's assault on Ukraine is against international law. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Caption A man walks by the pre-election billboard showing Current Serbian President and the Serbian Progressive Party leader Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, March 28, 2022. Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, who has fostered close ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power in the Balkan country at an election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic