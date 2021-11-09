In shift, UK to require COVID vaccination for health workers

Trade unions had opposed making vaccinations compulsory, saying it could drive some staff to quit the already stretched health system.

Labour Party health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said there was a risk “that a policy, however laudable in principle, could exacerbate some of these chronic understaffing problems.”

The government already requires nursing home staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with Thursday the deadline. Javid said that since the rule was announced, the number of unvaccinated care workers had fallen from 88,000 to 32,000.

Britain was one of the first countries in the world to start coronavirus vaccinations, but, as in many countries, the campaign has slowed to a crawl after a strong start. About 80% of people over 12 in the U.K. have had two doses of vaccine.

Britain also is offering third booster doses to people at heightened risk from the virus, including everyone over 50.

The U.K. has recorded almost 142,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest total in Europe after Russia.