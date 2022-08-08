Blinken says US is "equal partner" with African countries

The United States' top diplomat is in South Africa as part of a three-nation tour of Africa including Congo and Rwanda in what is seen as a contest between Western nations and Russia to win support from African countries over the war in Ukraine.

Blinken’s tour follows recent trips to African countries by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

South Africa is among many African countries that have taken a neutral stance on the Ukraine war.

Before his speech, Blinken met in Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital, with Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor. Pandor appears to have maintained her country's refusal to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Instead, in a press briefing following the meeting, Pandor criticized the U.S. and other Western powers for focusing on the Ukraine conflict to the detriment of other international issues.

“We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine, as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

Before the closed-door meeting with Pandor, Blinken had said that the United States' good relations with South Africa would allow them to be frank in discussing their differences.

Many African countries have declined to follow the U.S. lead in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some were among more than a dozen African governments that have signed security deals with the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian mercenary group that the U.S. and other countries say is backed by the Kremlin.

Sub-Saharan nations also have been major recipients of Chinese investment through its “Belt and Road Initiative,” which supports infrastructure developments.

AP journalists Chris Megerian and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, D.C. contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes the stage to give a speech on the U.S. Africa Strategy at the University of Pretoria's Future Africa Campus in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes the stage to give a speech on the U.S. Africa Strategy at the University of Pretoria's Future Africa Campus in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippines, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

