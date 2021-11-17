In the SEC, defense reigns again with Georgia, Bama on top

“As a defense, we talk about getting back to that ‘Bama Standard,’” defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “Everyone knows what the Alabama defense used to be. That was our main goal for the off-season, living up to the standard that Alabama defense has always been.”

Mississippi (8-2, 4-2), which leads the SEC in total offense with 522.2 yards per game, hasn’t looked quite ready to challenge for conference supremacy. When the Rebels met the Crimson Tide earlier this season, Alabama won 42-21.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach's “Air Raid” offense is putting up an SEC-high 379.9 yards passing per game this season, but his Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3) are on the brink of elimination from the SEC West race.

“There’s different ways to win,” said Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who designs and calls the Rebels’ offense. “We’ve seen defensive teams win, slower teams win, faster teams win. There’s not one blueprint, and then you’ve got to fit your blueprint to your personnel.”

And when it comes to defensive personnel, Alabama and Georgia have some of the best. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are widely regarded as the top two defensive players in the country.

Anderson has 12.5 sacks and 24 tackles for loss – both national bests in 2021. He also has been a force in the Crimson Tide’s rush defense, helping the unit rank fourth nationally, allowing just 83.5 yards per game. And by the Alabama coaching staff's count, Anderson has pressured quarterbacks 34 times.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Davis has 23 total tackles and two sacks. But more importantly, he has consistently disrupted opposing offenses by making quarterbacks uncomfortable and plugging up run gaps.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, a former offensive coordinator whose team lost 43-6 to Georgia two weeks ago, noted how formidable the Bulldogs' Davis-led defensive front was.

“They are able to really get after the quarterback, and if you look at the numbers, a lot of their sacks are three-man and four-man rushes,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s pretty impressive. Not a lot of teams are able to do that.”

Georgia already has won the SEC East, meaning it will appear in the SEC title game for the fourth time in six seasons since Smart left his old job as Alabama defensive coordinator under Saban to become the Bulldogs' head coach.

Alabama, which hosts Arkansas on Saturday, is one victory away from winning the SEC West for the ninth time since Saban arrived in 2007. And in 2011, when Alabama failed to win the West because of a 9-6 overtime loss to LSU, the Tide still went on to win the national title that season.

Since Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has recorded 24 shutouts, including 12 in SEC play. With its 41-0 win over Mississippi State on Halloween night of last season, the Crimson Tide defense has 10 more shutouts than any other team in the nation over that span (Ohio State is second with 14).

“I don’t think there’s a set formula anymore for who has the best chance to win, but I do think playing good defense certainly contributes to it in a positive way,” Saban said.

