In Trump probe, US seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege

It remains unclear whether Trump or anyone else will be charged, though the move is a notably aggressive act by Smith's team. A war crimes prosecutor who previously led the Justice Department's public corruption section, Smith is separately investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election and recently subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence as part of that probe.

A spokesman for Smith did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday night, and Corcoran did not return an email seeking comment.

Trump's lawyers and representatives have featured prominently for months in the investigation into the retention by Trump of roughly 300 documents with classified markings at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department issued a subpoena last May to recover any remaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, but officials who visited the property were given a folder containing only about three dozen records.

One of Trump's lawyers, Christina Bobb, signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" had been conducted for classified documents and that all such records had been returned to the government. She told FBI investigators in an interview last fall that she had had not drafted the letter and that Corcoran was the one who prepared it and asked her to sign it in her role as custodian of records.

But Justice Department say they subsequently developed evidence that led them to suspect that additional classified records remained at the property. FBI agents returned in August with a search warrant, removing roughly 100 documents with classified markings.

The New York Times first reported that the Justice Department was seeking to pierce attorney-client privilege.

_____

