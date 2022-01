In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players

"They are all different individuals. They have different approaches," says Dan Lebowitz, executive director of the Center for the Study of Sport in Society at Northeastern University. "Athletes," he says, "are no different than really the whole of humanity."

And in that sense, they are subject to the same information and misinformation — the same receptiveness or stubbornness — as the rest of the population.

“We live in a world where we’ve moved really far away from a central set of facts,” Lebowitz says. "None of these athletes are impervious to all the information that’s coming at them around the world, or impervious to the divisions that we have.”

While figures like Irving, Rodgers and Djokovic are at the center of the conversation, they may not actually be driving it. COVID vaccines, in their brief existence, have been fast-tracked into an elite group of divisive political and cultural issues — things about which people tend to pick a side and stick to it no matter what.

Mark Harvey, a professor at the University of Saint Mary in Kansas and author of "Celebrity Influence: Politics, Persuasion, and Issue-based Advocacy," says these are the topics on which famous people may actually have the least sway.

“The kind of issues where they aren’t really influential are the traditional wedge issues," Harvey says. “Celebrities aren’t really going to change anyone’s minds on abortion or guns. For most people, this has become part of what has become a wedge issue.”

Well-known voices then become something else — amplification devices, opinions used more as fodder for existing arguments than as actual agents of influence.

“People that have certain beliefs that they want to promulgate forward ... they’re going to grab on to these athletes as spokespersons for their cause,” Lebowitz says.

That doesn't necessarily mean that famous voices have no actual effect, though. Harvey says a celebrity's personal connection to an issue can matter — and can command attention.

For example: “Today” show host Katie Couric got a colonoscopy on the air in 2000 after her husband died from colon cancer, and the number of such procedures saw a major spike in the months that followed. And Elton John talking to LGBTQ communities — especially about LGBTQ issues — might find himself heard more than someone else.

By the same logic, devoted fans of a team like the Green Bay Packers might be more likely to listen to vaccination opinions from a storied local player like Rodgers. And the opinions of Black athletes might grab more traction in African-American communities, especially when tapping into a history of medical mistreatment.

"They can feel a sort of lack of trust, with memories of the Tuskegee experiments and forced sterilization for women of color," Hayashi says. "Those identities are not stripped away in these situations."

The stance of Djokovic might similarly resonate in the Serbian athlete's home country, given its role in European conflicts of the 20th century.

“For Djokovic, the Serbian community with their role in Europe and how they’ve been presented as bad guys, he can become a symbol for some certainly by asserting a sort of national pride with the way he’s standing up,” Hayashi says.

While sports have always been indivisible from politics and public conflicts, there has been a major ground shift in the years since Michael Jordan made public neutrality on all non-sports issues an essential part of his brand. Today there is almost an expectation of advocacy, especially with the precedent set by Colin Kaepernick's protests and the embrace by many athletes of the Black Lives Matter cause.

“We expect an awful lot of them," Leibowitz says. "We ask them to fix hate and hurt. And now we expect a groundswell from them on public health.”

These expectations were heightened through the cultural crucible of the Trump era, which Harvey says were “defined by celebrity advocacy” under a president who himself — as businessman, reality-TV star and general high-profile person — helped build the notion of celebrity voice into an American bully pulpit in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

“I think the moral of the story that celebrities are learning, which is where you kind of have to take a side,” Harvey says. "Nowadays, if you don’t take a side, people don’t think you don’t have a spine.”

And while athletes don't necessarily feel the pressure they once might have to constantly think of the children they're influencing, the expectation that they remain role models for the young remains embedded in the culture — as it has since the years of the earliest sports mega-celebrities like Babe Ruth more than a century ago.

“There’s a lot of things we see in society, sports being the crucible for shaping youth and certain ideas that we value, sacrifice and effort and goal orientation, learning how to work hard and set goals, to be this shaper of youth and morality,” Hayashi says. "I find this kind of perversely laughable that we turn to these kinds of figures for this. You can’t get that from being a disciplined violin player or an artist or a writer?”

Follow Los Angeles-based AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, in this Sunday, May 30, 2021. Athletes have been put at center court of arguments over COVID vaccines. The NFL's Aaron Rodgers, the NBA's Kyrie Irving, and tennis's Novak Djokovic, have each become cultural touchstones in the cultural controversy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Pro athletes who have refused to be vaccinated have been put at center court in a larger contest, as proxy players in the cultural battles over COVID jabs. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

FILE - People walk by a Nike advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick on display, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in New York. While sports have always been indivisible from politics and public conflicts, there has been a major ground shift in the years since Michael Jordan made public neutrality on all non-sports issues an essential part of his brand. Now, there is almost an expectation of advocacy, especially with the precedent set by Colin Kaepernick's protests and the embrace by many of the Black Lives Matter cause. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. While sports have always been indivisible from politics and public conflicts, there has been a major ground shift in the years since Michael Jordan made public neutrality on all non-sports issues an essential part of his brand. Now, there is almost an expectation of advocacy, especially with the precedent set by Colin Kaepernick's protests and the embrace by many of the Black Lives Matter cause. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

FILE - Icon award winner Elton John attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark Harvey, a professor at the University of Saint Mary and author of "Celebrity Influence: Politics, Persuasion, and Issue-based Advocacy," says a celebrity's personal connection to an issue can matter. Elton John talking to LGBTQ communities, especially about LGBTQ issues, might find himself heard. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE - Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Mark Harvey, a professor at the University of Saint Mary and author of "Celebrity Influence: Politics, Persuasion, and Issue-based Advocacy," says a celebrity's personal connection to an issue can matter. "Today" show host Katie Couric got a colonoscopy on air in 2000 after her husband died from colon cancer, and spurred a major spike in the procedure months that followed. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Fans of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic react outside Federal Court ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Athletes have been put at center court of arguments over COVID vaccines. The NFL's Aaron Rodgers, the NBA's Kyrie Irving, and tennis's Novak Djokovic, have each become cultural touchstones in the cultural controversy. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair, File)