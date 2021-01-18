Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

Stacey Abrams, whose voter registration and education efforts helped flip Georgia blue for Biden, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Sen. Cory Booker, and Sen.-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock will also speak.

The event will pay homage to the rich history of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities, as well as Black sororities and fraternities. Harris is the first HBCU graduate and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority member to be vice president.

The sorority’s international president and CEO, Dr. Glenda Glover, and Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick will deliver remarks.

The event will feature musical performances and appearances from activists and celebrities. It'll be hosted by Terrence J and feature Leslie Jones, DJ D-Nice, and Black cultural icons such as Frankie Beverly, The O’Jays, Rapsody.

The celebration also includes a Battle of the Bands and features several HBCUs: including Delaware State University, Howard University, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

The event is part of five planned days of programming under the inaugural’s theme of “America United.” It will air Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on social media and on select channels, including Urban One, Revolt TV and NBC Peacock TV’s, The Choice.

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during a rally, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ga. with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and fellow Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum