India announces a $100 million credit line to the Maldives

Solih said the two leaders discussed terrorism and the need to “enhance maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean region”. Neither mentioned China, but Solih's election in 2018 marked a shift from his predecessor, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who developed close ties with Beijing in an area India considers as its backyard.

India has been concerned by Yameen's leaning towards China, which has sought to gain more influence in the Indian Ocean. The former president had pledged support for China's Belt and Road Initiative, with the country investing in many infrastructure projects in the Maldives.

“The Maldives will always remain a true friend of India,” Solih said on Tuesday, adding that the relationship between the two will be “of the highest priority”.

His visit follows an announcement that he will run for re-election in 2023. Since coming to power, the Maldivian president has touted his government's “India-first policy” and has pledged full support toward deepening ties with New Delhi.

Combined Shape Caption Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive to pose for the media before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug.2, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited