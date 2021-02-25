India finds boat adrift with Rohingya refugees; 8 dead

More than 1 million Rohingya who fled an army crackdown in Myanmar are living in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Human traffickers often lure the refugees, promising them work in Southeast Asian nations.

The U.N. and rights groups earlier reported that many of the people on the boat were suffering from acute dehydration.

UNHCR spokesperson Catherine Stubberfield said she appreciated the Indian coast guard's efforts. "But given that the refugees are still adrift at sea, immediate disembarkation is absolutely critical to meeting their most basic human needs and ensuring that their safety is no longer threatened,” she said.

The mother of a 25-year-old man reportedly on the boat said she was praying for his safety.

“Oh God, save all of the people that are stuck on the boat including my son with your divine magic," she said at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.

“Is my son alive? Has anything happened to him because of hunger? I do not know anything about what my son is doing, how he is surviving. He only took four liters of water,” she said.