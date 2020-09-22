India says some progress made in military talks with China

In recent weeks, the world’s two most populous nations have accused each other of sending soldiers into each other’s territory in the Pangong area and firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years, raising the specter of a full-scale military conflict.

Despite several rounds of talks by military, diplomatic and political officials, including negotiations between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers in Moscow this month, the border tensions have persisted.

The commanders held discussions on Monday for about 14 hours, but no details were immediately disclosed.

On Tuesday night, India’s defense ministry, which called it a “joint” statement by India and China, said the two sides have agreed to “stop sending more troops to the frontline.” It said the two countries will hold a seventh round of military commander-level talks “as soon as possible” and “jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.”

The statement said the commanders agreed to “earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.”

Monday’s military-level talks came less than two weeks after the two nations’ foreign ministers met on Sept. 10 and agreed that their troops should disengage from the tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.

The foreign ministers did not set a timeline for disengagement, nor did Tuesday’s statement mention one.

Military experts have repeatedly warned that any mistake or miscalculation from either side can have disastrous consequences beyond the cold desert region of Ladakh.

Both India and China have provided little information, but media in the two countries have extensively covered the escalating tension, which has dramatically changed their bilateral relations.

Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border. They fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border while occasionally brawling. The two countries have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.

The fiercely contested control line separates Chinese- and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. It is broken in parts where the Himalayan nations of Nepal and Bhutan border China.

According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, while China says it is considerably shorter. As its name suggests, it divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims.