India stops journalist from flying to receive Pulitzer Prize

Mattoo said she has no idea why she was prevented from traveling. “Is it about my work? Is it something else? I should be told. The problem is I don't know what the problem is,” she said.

There was no immediate comment from Indian authorities.

It was the second such experience for Mattoo, who was stopped from traveling to Paris in July for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 winners of the Serendipity Arles Grant 2020. Again, Mattoo said that immigrations officials gave her no reason but told her she would not be able to travel internationally.

She has been working since 2018 as a freelance photojournalist depicting life in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where insurgents have been fighting for the region's independence or merger with neighboring Pakistan.

Journalists have long braved threats in the restive region as the Indian government seeks to tighten control over the media. Their situation has grown worse since India revoked the region's semi-autonomy in 2019, with dozens arrested, interrogated and investigated under harsh anti-terror laws.