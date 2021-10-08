Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar's son

The narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis. It did not specify whether any drugs were found in Khan’s possession when he was detained.

Government attorney Anil Singh said Khan's release could harm the case. The agency said Khan and the others were “regular users of contraband.”

“They are influential persons. There is a chance of tampering with evidence. Had it been one person with a small quantity, it would be different. We have a lot of material. Protection like bail at this stage will hamper the investigation,” The New Delhi Television news channel cited Singh as saying.

Shah Rukh, 55, is one of the world’s most famous actors and is known as the “King of Bollywood.” He has been acting in Bollywood films for nearly three decades and has starred in more than 105 movies. He has more than 42 million followers on Twitter and also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team, which plays for the Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket competition.

In the last few years, several Bollywood stars have been linked to drug cases.