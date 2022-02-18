Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister — the top elected official — of Gujarat state at the time.

The state has a history of tensions between Hindus and minority Muslims. It was the site of major violence in 2002 that left more than 1,000 people dead. It was triggered by a fire on a train packed with Hindu pilgrims that killed 60 passengers.

The cause was never proven, but Hindu extremists blamed the deaths on Muslims and reacted by rampaging through Muslim areas.

Patel last week convicted the accused of charges of murder, conspiracy to wage war against the state and illegal possession of arms. He acquitted 28 others for lack of evidence more than 13 years after the bombings killed 56 people on July 26, 2008.

The trial was concluded in September.