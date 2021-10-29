Indian movie star Puneeth Rajkumar dies after heart attack

Stunned fans rushed to the hospital as news of his heart attack spread in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in mourning Rajkumar’s death, saying that future generations will remember him fondly for his work and wonderful personality.

He was the son of Rajkumar, the biggest movie star in southern India, but carved a career for himself.

After acting as a child in several movies, he debuted as a lead actor a 2002 Kannada-language movie, “Appu.” He followed that with other successful films including “Abhi,” “Veera Kannadiga,” “Maurya,,” “Ajay” and “Arasu.”

He is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revanth, and two daughters.