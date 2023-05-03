Indian no-frills air carrier Go First files for bankruptcy

A statement on the carrier’s website on Tuesday said the cancellations were caused by operational reasons. "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly,” the statement said.

In a message to employees on Tuesday, airline chief Kaushik Khona said Pratt & Whitney had failed to supply it with replacements for faulty aircraft engines, the Press Trust of India news agency said. Pratt and Whitney, an American aerospace manufacturer with global operations, had no immediate comment.