Indian officials in Sri Lanka for talks on ailing economy

“What the prime minister should do is not to make announcements. He has to come up with a plan to reactivate the system,” said W.A Wijewardena, an economist and former deputy governor of Sri Lanka’s Central Bank.

Ordinary Sri Lankans have grown disillusioned as they skimp on meals and go without other necessities, seeing their quality of life crumble due to forces beyond their control.

At midnight Wednesday, retired government employee Dharmasena Perera leaned on his motorbike at a fuel station on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, trying to catch some sleep after spending nearly 15 hours waiting in line to buy fuel. He said he joined the line at 6 in the morning and went without lunch and dinner. At midnight, he was still waiting for his turn.

“He (the PM) always says things are getting bad and difficult. It seems he also does not have solutions,” Perera said.

At another fuel station in Gampaha, a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of Colombo, salesman Nuwan Pradeep likewise said people were well enough aware of the crisis, but the government appeared to have no solutions.

“There is no point in just explaining the same problem to us all the time,” said Pradeep.

India has supported Sri Lanka with a $4 billion credit line to help it buy fuel and other essentials.

Sri Lanka also is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout after it stopped payments on its debts.

Associated Press writer Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi, India contributed to this report.

FILE- A Buddhist nun falls next to a barricade after inhaling tear gas during a protest against the economic crisis outside police headquarters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 9, 2022. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that Sri Lanka's economy has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

FILE- Sri Lankan student Buddhist monks shout slogans as they march demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 20, 2022. Sri Lankans are facing a severe economic crisis that has ravaged household budgets amid high inflation. Staple foods are in short supply, along with medicines.. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

FILE- Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2022. Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that Sri Lanka's economy has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)