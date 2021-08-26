Indian police rescue 17 children employed illegally

Manish Sharma, director of the Save the Children Movement, said traffickers and brokers found it easier to manipulate parents and children during the economic downturn.

“Many became jobless and many reached the brink of starvation. Traffickers took full advantage of such situations,” he said.

According to UNICEF, the U.N. children's agency, the number of children working worldwide increased to 160 million in June 2021. It warned that an additional 9 million could be at risk by the end of 2022 due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, some parents appeared at the automobile repair shops soon after the raid and pleaded with police and activists to let their children go.

“He is working hard, right? He is not stealing, smoking marijuana, or drinking alcohol,” said the mother of one of the children. She said she only allowed him to work because schools were shut and he was whiling away his time.

Sharma said rehabilitation of rescued children is key. The former employers will be made to pay unpaid wages and the children will be helped in obtaining various government benefits, including admission to schools, he said.

For more than three decades, Satyarthi and the organization he founded have worked to rescue children and create awareness to keep them in school. The group says it has helped rescue more than 9,000 working children since April 2020 and assisted in the arrest and prosecution of 260 traffickers.

Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Pakistani activist for female education Malala Yousafzai.

Caption Child laborers sit on the floor of the district magistrates office as they wait for official procedure after being rescued during a raid by workers of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Childhood Movement, at multiple garages in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Caption An official from revenue department seals a garage that was employing child laborers, after a raid by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Childhood Movement, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri