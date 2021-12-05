Indian villagers protest as army kills 15, fearing rebels

"Security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident, including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," it added.

The statement said “credible intelligence” on insurgent movements indicated that a “specific operation was planned” in Mon district in Nagaland.

Insurgents often cross into Myanmar after attacking Indian government forces in the remote area.

Nyamtow Konyak, a local community leader, said those killed were coal miners.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the “unfortunate incident” and said the state government will investigate the killings.

The army officer said the soldiers had laid an ambush for a week following intelligence that insurgents were planning to attack soldiers in the area, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

Government forces are battling dozens of ethnic insurgent groups in India’s remote northeast whose demands range from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India.

Caption An Indian army soldier stands outside a guard room at an army camp in Jakhama, outskirts of Kohima, northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by Indian army soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in Nagaland state, along the border with Myanmar, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from here. Nagaland state's top elected official ordered a probe into the killings, which occurred on Saturday. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

Caption Indian army soldiers ride past the main town in a convoy in Kohima, capital of northeastern Nagaland state, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Angry villagers burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by Indian army soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in Nagaland state, along the border with Myanmar, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from here. Nagaland state's top elected official ordered a probe into the killings, which occurred on Saturday. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)