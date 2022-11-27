Indiana coach says Vegas tourney set back women's basketball

As for Auburn's Richardson, she eventually was carted off the court and transported to a Las Vegas hospital. Auburn tweeted she was alert, and a team spokesman said he didn’t have a further update. Polk said Richardson was moving her hands and feet. Auburn won 74-73.

Moren said she spoke with Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson during the long stoppage, but decided the game was safe enough and wanted to complete the task at hand. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers beat Memphis 79-64.

“It's not a fan-friendly environment,” Moren said. "As I said to the site coordinator, as women’s basketball coaches, we are trying to move our game forward. It felt like because it got so many ticks on social (media) that we had taken a couple of steps backwards in this moment, and I shared that with the site coordinator. We have an obligation to grow our game, and we completely missed on this opportunity because you have a lot of really good teams here.”

In November, John Gallagher resigned as coach of the Hartford men's basketball team, citing concerns about player safety.

