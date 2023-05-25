Indiana doctor's discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

“Dr. Bernard could not have anticipated the atypical and intense scrutiny that this story received,” Morical said. “She did not expect that politicians would say that she made the story up.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s complaint asked the licensing board to impose “appropriate disciplinary action” but doesn’t specify a requested penalty.

Amid the wave of attention to the girl’s case last summer, Rokita, who is stridently anti-abortion, told Fox News he would investigate Bernard’s actions, calling her an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.”

Deputy Attorney General Cory Voight argued Thursday that the board must address what he called an “egregious violation” of patient privacy and Bernard’s failure to notify Indiana’s Department of Child Services and police about the rape.

“There’s been no case like this before the board,” Voight said. "No physician has been as brazen in pursuit of their own agenda.”

Voight asked Bernard why she discussed the Ohio girl’s case with the newspaper reporter and later in other news media interviews rather than using a hypothetical situation.

“I think that it’s incredibly important for people to understand the real-world impacts of the laws of this country about abortion,” Bernard said. “I think it’s important for people to know what patients will have to go through because of legislation that is being passed and a hypothetical does not make that impact."

The Indiana board — made up of six doctors and one attorney appointed or reappointed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — could vote whether to impose any penalties Thursday after hearing what is expected to be several hours of testimony. State law gives the board wide latitude, allowing it to issue reprimand letters or suspend, revoke or place on probation a doctor’s license.

Ohio's law imposing a near-ban on abortion was in effect for about two months, before being put on hold as a lawsuit against it plays out. Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature approved a statewide abortion ban weeks after the Ohio girl's case drew attention, but abortions have continued to be permitted in the state while awaiting an Indiana Supreme Court decision on the ban's constitutionality.

Bernard unsuccessfully tried to block Rokita's investigation last fall, although an Indianapolis judge wrote that Rokita made "clearly unlawful breaches" of state confidentiality laws with his public comments about investigating the doctor before filing the medical licensing complaint against her.

