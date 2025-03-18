Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

The Indiana Hoosiers have hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach
West Virginia head coach Darian Devries yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

West Virginia head coach Darian Devries yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nation & World
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

The Indiana Hoosiers hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach, school officials announced Tuesday.

DeVries spent this past season as West Virginia’s head coach. He spent the previous six at Drake.

DeVries replaces former Indiana star Mike Woodson, who announced last month he would be stepping down at the end of his fourth season in charge of the Hoosiers.

Indiana and West Virginia were both teams left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. School officials plan to introduce DeVries at a news conference Wednesday morning.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries gestures to the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for...
2
Supreme Court rejects request to block Louisiana's first nitrogen gas...
3
Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy...
4
Texas medical assistant arrested in connection to clinics accused of...
5
Netanyahu says Israeli strikes across Gaza that killed hundreds are...