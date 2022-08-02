Indiana House proposes new changes to Senate's abortion ban

“We want to make sure that this amendment reflects an understanding that this is the most difficult and contentious issue of our lifetime,” McNamara said at a House committee session Tuesday, when members will first hear testimony on the House version of the bill.

The amendment comes after an argumentative time among Senators, who just barely approved the Senate bill 26-20 after its members splintered Thursday over the addition of rape and incest exceptions.

Like during last week’s Senate sessions, yells from abortion-rights activists, as well as cheers like “Safe and legal,” penetrated the House chamber from the hallway outside during testimony.

All sides of the abortion debate opposed the Senate bill approved Saturday. Anti-abortion activists argued it was too lax and objected to the rape and incest exceptions, while abortion-rights activists said the bill goes too far.

“We are going to be discussing a very sensitive subjects and one that is very, very person to everybody that is sitting here,” McNamara said. “What I am asking from you is to go about today making sure they are respected."

___

Arleigh Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/arleighrodgers

___

Combined Shape Caption Indiana House committee members listen to testimony on its version of a Senate-approved abortion ban as listeners in an upstairs gallery of the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, indicate their support. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)