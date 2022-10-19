Indiana officer indicted: Alleged excessive force in arrest

Online court records do not list an attorney for Huxley who could speak on his behalf.

Huxley was charged by Marion County prosecutors with official misconduct and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. That case is still pending.

Court records detailing those charges said Huxley and two officers approached a man near the city's Monument Circle after hearing him shouting. Officers asked the man to stop shouting, but after he refused he was handcuffed.

After the man was taken to the ground on his back, the affidavit states that Huxley walked over, lifted his left leg and drove his left foot down into the man’s face.

Police arrested the man on allegations of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, and while charges were filed they were later dismissed, The Indianapolis Star reported.