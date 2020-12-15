Indiana-Purdue cancel rivalry game again; bowl called off

Now, their rivalry game for the Old Oaken Bucket has been canceled for the second time in two weeks — and the third time this season. Athletic directors Scott Dolson and Mike Bobinski said Friday's game had been scrapped because of continuing concerns over COVID-19.

“As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans," they said Tuesday. "Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn’t possible.”