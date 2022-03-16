Indiana tops turnover-prone Wyoming in First Four 66-58

Both teams were firing away from the outside early on but not much was falling. Indiana led 30-25 lead at the half despite shooting just 32% and hitting 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Cowboys couldn't keep the handle, turning the ball over 13 times in the opening half, including seven by Maldonado. Wyoming didn’t shoot much better in the half, either, just 39%.

BIG PICTURE:

Wyoming: With an at-large bid from the Mountain West, the Cowboys hurt themselves with turnovers and shot 43.5%.

Indiana: Showed typical Big Ten aggressiveness in wearing down Wyoming as the second half wore on and taking control despite less-than-stellar shooting. The Hoosiers shot 41.9%, but scored 46 points in the paint.

UP NEXT:

Indiana moves on to face St. Mary’s as 12th seed in the East Region. Wyoming goes home.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado, left, drives past Indiana's Xavier Johnson during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado, left, drives past Indiana's Xavier Johnson during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Wyoming's bench reacts after a 3-point basket by forward Hunter Thompson during the first half of a First Four game against Indiana in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Wyoming's bench reacts after a 3-point basket by forward Hunter Thompson during the first half of a First Four game against Indiana in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Indiana coach Mike Woodson reacts during a timeout in the first half of the team's First Four game against Wyoming in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Indiana coach Mike Woodson reacts during a timeout in the first half of the team's First Four game against Wyoming in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of the team's First Four game against Wyoming in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Caption Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of the team's First Four game against Wyoming in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean