Indians break up rookie Singer's no-hit bid in 8th

Singer, who gave up 10 singles in his previous outing against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 4, was on the verge of baseball history before Hedges, who came in batting .148, pushed a 3-2 fastball through the right side on the right-hander's 116th pitch. The ball rolled through the hole vacated by the second baseman on a defensive shift.

Singer finished the inning and got a huge ovation from his teammates when he got back to the dugout.