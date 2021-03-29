Indians gather for Holi celebrations as virus cases surge

Cases are also rising in the capital New Delhi and states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

The surge coincides with multi-stage state elections marked by large gatherings and roadshows, and the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, celebrated in northern Haridwar city, where tens of thousands of Hindu devotees daily take a holy dip into the Ganges river.

Health experts worry that unchecked gatherings can lead to clusters, adding the situation can be controlled if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed.

India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, has vaccinated around 60 million people, of which only 9 million have received both doses of vaccine so far.

However, more than 60 million doses manufactured in India have been exported abroad, prompting widespread criticism that domestic needs should be catered to first.

The government said last week that there would be no immediate increase in exports. It said vaccines will be given to everyone over 45 starting April 1.

A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of Coronavirus which will be burnt as part of a ritual during 'Holi' festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indians perform rituals around a bonfire during Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indian children spray water as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indians play with colors as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indians play with colors as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Indians play with colors as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

People make a ritualistic fire as part of Holi festival celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)