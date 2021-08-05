Indians get 15-year lease agreement, ending relocation talk

Under the agreement, the Indians will pay $10.2 million over the length of the lease on stadium repairs and upgrades. The city and county will pitch in $8 million per year and the state will provide $2 million in aid annually.

“I think this is a good victory for everyone,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The extension comes on the heels of the Indians changing their name to Guardians at the end of this season.

Owner Paul Dolan had previously stated his commitment to Cleveland. However, the potential of the lease ending along with a shriveled team payroll, led to conjecture the club might look to move.

