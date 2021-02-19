Indians manager Francona had surgery for toe staph infection

Francona, who missed most of last season with health issues, said Friday that he was being treated for gout this winter when doctors discovered the infection, which was removed. He spent 10 days in the Cleveland Clinic before returning to Arizona.

“I still have my toe,” Francona said on a Zoom call. "They just went in and took out some of the bone that was infected and they replaced that with some cement. I guess the cement oozes like antibiotics and I’m also getting the IV antibiotics.