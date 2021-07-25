Indians manager Francona misses second game with head cold

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona is “still under the weather” and the team's medical staff felt he would benefit from another day resting at home. He will get more time to recover with the Indians off Monday.

“More than anything we want to make sure it doesn't continue to get worse, and we're trying to minimize the chance that it spreads,” Antonetti said. “He's still not feeling great, but hopefully he turns the corner soon.”