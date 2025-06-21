Indians stretch, breathe and balance to mark International Day of Yoga

Thousands of people across India stretched themselves in public parks and on sandy beaches to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga by practising the ancient physical, mental and spiritual discipline
Indians perform yoga as they mark International Day of Yoga at Ambedkar Park, Lucknow, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indians perform yoga as they mark International Day of Yoga at Ambedkar Park, Lucknow, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
By PIYUSH NAGPAL – Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people across India stretched in public parks and on sandy beaches Saturday to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

The mass yoga sessions were held in many Indian states, where crowds attempted various poses and practiced breathing exercises. Indian military personnel also performed yoga in the icy heights of Siachen Glacier in the Himalayas and on naval ships anchored in the Bay of Bengal.

Similar sessions were planned in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.

“I feel that yoga keeps us spiritually fit, mentally fit and helps us manage stress. That’s why I feel that people should take out at least 30 minutes every day for yoga to keep themselves fit,” said Rajiv Ranjan, who participated in an event in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

Yoga is one of India's most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. It has also been enlisted for diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has harnessed it for cultural soft power as the country takes on a larger role in world affairs.

Modi persuaded the U.N. to designate the annual International Day of Yoga in 2014. The theme this year was "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Modi performed yoga among a seaside crowd in the southern city of Visakhapatnam city, and said "Yoga leads us on a journey towards oneness with world." Amid a checkerboard of yoga mats covering the beach, Modi took his spot on a mat and did breathing exercises, backbends and other poses.

“Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy,” he said.

As Modi has pushed yoga, ministers, government officials and Indian military personnel have gone on social media to show themselves folding in different poses.

In capital New Delhi, scores of people from all walks of life and age groups gathered at the sprawling Lodhi Gardens, following an instructor on stage.

“Yoga for me is like balancing between inner world and outer world,” said Siddharth Maheshwari, a startup manager who joined the event.

People perform yoga on International Yoga Day at Victoria Memorial compound, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

School boys and girls perform yoga on International Yoga Day at Victoria Memorial compound, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A girl performs yoga on the roof of an apartment on International Day of Yoga in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Security personal perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard as people perform yoga on International Day of Yoga at the city centre in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Exiled Tibetan children perform an exercise as they mark International Day of Yoga at the Tibetan Children's Village School in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

