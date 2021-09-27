India's farmers renew protests, challenging Modi government

“These lion-hearted farmers are here today under the hot sun. They have been exposed to rain, heat and the cold," she said.

Protesters expressed their determination to keep the movement going — some even brought mattresses with them, camping out as the day went on.

Along New Delhi's southwest and eastern fringes, protesting farmers crowded highways, choking traffic and cutting off access from the capital to neighboring states. Police were deployed to three main protest sites on the outskirts of the city to maintain law and order.

A coalition of farmers' unions — known as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or United Farmers’ Front — has called on shops, offices, factories and other institutions to shut their doors in solidarity for the 10-hour strike. The calls for a strike, however, seemed to go largely unanswered, with most businesses continuing work as usual across the capital.

The government has defended the legislation, saying it is necessary to modernize agriculture and that the laws will boost production through private investment. But the farmers say the new legislation will devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

In neighboring Punjab and Haryana states — which are the country's the two biggest agricultural producers — thousands of demonstrators also blocked highways, bringing traffic to a halt in some areas.

In the eastern state of Bihar, trains were halted as farmers squatted on railway tracks. Protesters also took to the streets, raising slogans against the Modi government, burning tires and blocking roads across the region. Police said some 500 protesters had been taken into custody, but added that the shutdown remained peaceful.

In the southern city of Bengaluru on Monday, hundreds of people marched in support of the protest against the government. In the southern state of Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front called for a total shutdown, reported local media.

Opposition parties in India, including the Congress Party, have supported the farmers. Senior leader Rahul Gandhi called the government “exploitative” and said he stood with farmers on Monday.

A number of talks between the government and farmers have failed to resolve the issue.

In November, the farmers escalated their movement by hunkering down on the outskirts of New Delhi, where they have camped out for nearly a year, pushing through a harsh winter as well as a coronavirus surge that devastated India earlier this year.

While the farmers' protest movement has been largely peaceful, demonstrators in January broke through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort in the capital's center. Clashes with police left one protester dead and hundreds injured.

___

Associated Press writers Indrajit Singh in Patna and Aijaz Rahi in Bengaluru contributed.

Caption A man wearing a mask stands outside a closed shop during a nation-wide shutdown to protest against the contentious farm laws in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Shops remained shut and most vehicles stayed off the roads in this southern state where the ruling Left Democratic Front called for a total shutdown. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Caption A man walks in the rain as vehicles stayed off the roads during a nation-wide shutdown to protest against the contentious farm laws in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Caption An ambulance rides through a deserted street as left party activists attend a meeting in support of nation-wide shutdown to protest against the contentious farm laws in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Caption Members of Communist Party of India shout slogans during a protest against farm laws in Mumbai, India Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike Monday to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Caption Members of Communist Party of India shout slogans during a protest against farm laws in Mumbai, India Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike Monday to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Caption Members of Communist Party of India shout slogans during a protest against farm laws in Mumbai, India Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike Monday to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Caption Protesting farmers gather at Singhu, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers Monday blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital, calling on the government to rescind agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Caption Protesting farmers gather at Singhu, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers Monday blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital, calling on the government to rescind agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Caption Protesting farmers gather at Singhu, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers Monday blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital, calling on the government to rescind agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Caption Protesting farmers gather at Singhu, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers Monday blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital, calling on the government to rescind agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Caption Protesting farmers gather at Singhu, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Thousands of Indian farmers Monday blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital, calling on the government to rescind agricultural laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers called for a nation-wide strike to mark one year since the legislation was passed, marking a return to protests that began over a year ago. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)