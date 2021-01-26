India’s Republic Day marked with massive farmer protests

Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the routes farmers were to take during the rally.

“We want to show Modi our strength,” said Satpal Singh, a farmer.

The protests were set off by new agricultural laws Parliament passed in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment, but farmers fear cartelization and commercialization of agriculture will devastate their earnings.

Farmers first tried to march to New Delhi in November but were stopped by police. Since then, unfazed by overnight chilly winter temperatures they have hunkered down with food and fuel supplies and threatened to besiege the capital until the farm laws are repealed.

The government has offered to amend the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months. But farmers insist they will settle for nothing less than a complete repeal.

