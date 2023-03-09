Indonesia landslide deaths climb to 21; dozens still missing

The landslide, triggered by torrential downpours, plunged down surrounding hills on Monday, burying 30 houses in Genting village on a tiny remote island in the Natuna archipelago at the edge of the South China Sea, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement.

Authorities have deployed more than 200 rescuers from the search and rescue agency, police and military to search for 33 people still missing who were apparently trapped in houses that were buried under the landslide, which was 4 meters (13 feet) deep, it said.