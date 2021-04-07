Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 126, dozens missing

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the rains and the remoteness of the area, where roads and bridges were damaged in many places.

Rescue personnel with excavators and tons of food and medicine were being deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were hindered by a lack of sea transportation. National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo called on the private sector to support relief efforts.

Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas of the islands on Tuesday, and President Joko Widodo held a Cabinet meeting in Jakarta to speed up the operation.

The disaster agency’s spokesperson Raditya Jati said three more helicopters with relief supplies and rescue personnel arrived Wednesday and a hospital ship carrying more goods was expected to arrive on Friday to relieve overwhelmed health clinics.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Women clear flood debris in the village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, easter Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

A collapsed retaining wall sits along the banks of a flooded river in Dili, East Timor, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Several disasters brought on by severe weather in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing. (AP Photo/Kandhi Barnez) Credit: Kandhi Barnez Credit: Kandhi Barnez

People watch as an excavator clears debris at a flood-affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

People stand amid rocks and debris as they inspect the damage at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo