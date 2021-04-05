Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing

The death toll reached 55 by Monday morning after the rains caused cold lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages, Jati said.

That disaster on Lembata island killed at least 11, while at least 16 others were still buried under tons of cold lava, Jati said. The lava was left after the volcano had erupted in November.

Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday, Jati told a news conference. At least six villages have been affected by flash floods and a landslide that cut five bridges on the island, he said.

Photos released by the agency showed rescuers and police and military personnel taking residents to shelters.

Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said. Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, forcing nearly 10,000 people to flee.

Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

People inspect damaged buildings at a village hit by flash flood in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed a number of people and displaced thousands, the disaster agency said Sunday. (AP Photo/Ola Adonara) Credit: Ola Adonara Credit: Ola Adonara