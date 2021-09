Fire kills 41 inmates, 80 hurt at crowded Indonesian prison

The preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire that started around 1:45 a.m. pointed to a short circuit in one of 19 cells in prison Block C2, Jakarta Police Chief Fadil Imran said. Block C2 was stuffed full with 122 convicts.

After the fire was extinguished, hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed around the prison to prevent prisoners from escaping, Imran told reporters near the scene.

“The situation is now under control,” Imran said, adding that at least 41 inmates were killed and 80 were injured.

Eight are hospitalized with severe burns and nine with light injuries are being treated at a prison clinic, the Justice and Human Rights ministry said. Another 64, many suffering smoke inhalation, were evacuated to a mosque in the compound.

Tangerang prison was designed to house 1,225 inmates but has more than 2,000, said Rika Aprianti, spokesperson for the corrections department at the Justice Ministry.

She said 15 prison officers guarding the cell block were unhurt.

Laoly vowed to make efforts to prevent a similar tragedy, including to fix electricity problems at 477 prisons across the vast archipelago nation.

Jailbreaks and riots that led to fire are common in Indonesia, where overcrowding has become a problem in prisons that are struggling with poor funding and large numbers of people arrested in a war on illegal drugs.

In April last year, inmates angered by restrictions on family visits and the early release of 115 other inmates to curb the spread of the coronavirus set fire to a prison on Sulawesi island. Earlier in 2020, inmates set fire to a prison in Banda Aceh during a riot.

No deaths were reported from those fires.

Caption Officers load a body bag containing the body of a victim of a prison fire to be transferred to the national police hospital for identification at the local hospital in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Caption Officers load a body bag containing the body of a victim of a prison fire to be transferred to the national police hospital for identification at the local hospital's morgue in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Caption Staff members stand among body bags containing the bodies of the victims of a prison fire at the local hospital's morgue in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia's capital early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Family members of victims report themselves at the visitors registration desk at Tangerang prison in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A massive fire raged through the overcrowded prison early Wednesday, killing a number of inmates. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Credit: Tatan Syuflana Credit: Tatan Syuflana

