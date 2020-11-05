Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Yogyakarta city center. About a quarter million people live within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of the volcano, according to authorities in surrounding districts.

The head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Hanik Humaida, said villagers living on Merapi’s fertile slopes are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the crater’s mouth.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.